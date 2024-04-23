Social networks are replacing television as source of information - Institute of Sociology of National Academy of Sciences

Television is gradually losing its position as a source of socio-political information, being replaced by social media and messengers.

This was stated by Marta Naumova, a senior researcher at the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, during the presentation of the annual study "Media Literacy Index of the Ukrainian Audience", Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The main source of social and political information is social media and various messengers, such as Telegram, WhatsApp, Viber, while television is gradually losing ground. If we talk about the 'Single Telethon', 41% of respondents watched it in 2022, while in 2023, only 31% of respondents watched it," said Naumova.

According to her, in the 18-65 age group, only 32% of respondents said they had watched TV in the last week, and social media and messengers were the main sources of information.

Read more: Kyrylo Tymoshenko’s TV studio asks for "financial support" to continue working on "information front"

"We also studied a group of pensioners. It turned out that television remains a key source of information for them," the sociologist added.

According to her, according to the results, 3 per cent of Ukrainians have low media literacy, 21 per cent have below average, 62 per cent of respondents have above average media literacy and 14 per cent have high media literacy.

The quantitative research "Media Literacy Index of the Ukrainian Audience" was conducted by face-to-face interviews using a tablet with a standardised questionnaire (CAPI). The sample size was 1200 respondents - the adult population of Ukraine (18+). The fieldwork was conducted by New Image Marketing Group from 15 to 29 January 2024.