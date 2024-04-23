Ukrainian Consulate in Poland and Consulate General in Barcelona suspend reception of citizens of military age (updated)

The Ukrainian consulate in Poland has suspended the reception of citizens of military age.

The diplomatic mission announced the suspension of the admission of citizens of military age, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

"The admission of citizens of military age has been suspended. We are now waiting for instructions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. That is, men between the ages of 18 and 60. Their admission has been temporarily suspended. We are currently developing mechanisms that will operate in accordance with the law on mobilisation. We are currently waiting," the consular officer told Suspilne.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet commented on the restrictions on men of military age. However, the day before, the Dzerkalo Tyzhnia newspaper published a copy of the order, which was obtained by journalists.

See more: "Bloody" equipment, carpets, dog house and toilet brought to Russian consulate in Lviv. PHOTOS

The document, signed by First Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had ordered the heads of all Ukrainian diplomatic missions to temporarily suspend all consular activities with Ukrainian citizens of military age.

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Barcelona told Suspilne that it had also suspended "receiving applications for consular action" for men of military age.