Explosions were heard in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia: Air Force warns of ballistic threat (updated)

Explosions occurred in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Prior to that, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use.

Explosions were also reported in some areas of Zaporizhzhia.

Read more: Emergency and rescue operations in Dnipro have been completed: 3 people died, 24 were injured - SES. PHOTOS