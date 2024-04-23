Sunak informed Zelenskyy about allocation of largest defence aid package to Ukraine: Storm Shadow, hundreds of armoured vehicles, boats, ammunition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak.

Zelenskyy said this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has informed me of the allocation of the largest defence support package to date, worth half a billion pounds. Storm Shadow and other types of missiles, hundreds of armoured vehicles and boats, ammunition - all this is really needed on the battlefield," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy is grateful to the UK and the Prime Minister personally for showing such strong support, as well as for their willingness to further develop defence cooperation, especially with a focus on maritime and long-range capabilities.

"We also discussed the need to create an effective model for the confiscation of Russian assets and shared our expectations for the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland and the European Political Community Summit in the UK," Zelenskyy added.