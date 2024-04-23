Solskyi on the NABU’s suspicion of land seizure: We are talking about events of 2017-2018, when I was lawyer

Mykola Solskyi, former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada’s Agrarian Committee and current Minister of Agrarian Policy, commented on the information that the NABU had served him with a notice of suspicion, accusing him of seizing state land worth UAH 291 million and attempting to seize land worth another UAH 190 million.

According to Censor.NET, this is announced in a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy with reference to the words of the Minister of Agriculture Mykola Solskyi.

"The events in respect of which, according to NABU, I have been notified of suspicion and which are being reported in the media, relate to the period of 2017-2018, i.e. when I was a lawyer and was neither the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine nor the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy," he said.

According to Solsky, the circumstances of seven years ago relate to a dispute between state-owned enterprises and individuals, including ATO soldiers, over land that was granted to the latter "in accordance with the law".

Read more: NABU exposed Minister Solskyi: He took possession of land worth UAH 291 million and tried to steal another UAH 190 million

"Disputes are resolved by the courts, including the Supreme Court, and as far as I know, a number of decisions have so far stated that state-owned enterprises do not have the right to the land that NABU is probably referring to," the minister said.

Solskyi stressed that he would be as open as possible to establish the truth, but added that this was not necessary, as all data is open to law enforcement, and the evidence and arguments of the parties are being considered by the courts.

Read more: NABU puts Hladkovskyi Sr. on wanted list

As a reminder, the former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's Agrarian Committee and current minister Mykola Solskyi was caught taking possession of state land worth UAH 291 million and attempting to take possession of land worth another UAH 190 million.