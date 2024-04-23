Lubinets on death of mobilised man during epileptic seizure: MMC found him fit for service

The Ombudsman’s Office has opened proceedings into the death of a man liable for military service on his way to a training centre in Zakarpattia.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets in his telegram-channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Regarding the situation with the death of a man in Transcarpathia on the way to a training centre. It is known that the Ukrainian was found fit for military service according to a certificate from the military qualification commission. I have now opened proceedings into the alleged human rights violation. This situation will continue to be under my personal control," he said in a statement.

Lubinets also noted that his representatives in Zakarpattia and Lviv regions will work to find out all the circumstances.

As reported, in Zakarpattia, a conscript suffered an epileptic seizure and died on the way to a training centre.