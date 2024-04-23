Russians will make "unpleasant surprises for us", try to advance wherever they can, - National Guard Commander Pivnenko

Russian occupation forces may intensify their intentions to move deeper into Ukraine in other areas.

This was stated in an interview with LIGA.net by the commander of the National Guard, Oleksandr Pivnenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the situation with mobilisation and military personnel in Ukraine may stabilise in the summer, or when the enemy intensifies its intentions to move deeper into Ukraine in other areas.

"The Russian offensive was a significant problem in February 2022, when we were not ready for the enemy to penetrate deep into the country. But we quickly reorganised in many areas. We conducted a serious operation in Kharkiv, and the Russians left the Kyiv and Kherson region," he said.

Pivnenko stressed that the occupiers will not bring such problems that the commanders of the Defence Forces will run in panic and not know what to do.

"No, we are preparing. Yes, the enemy will make unpleasant surprises for us. He will act in areas we do not expect. But he will not achieve his goal. Russia will not be able to take either Zaporizhzhia or Kharkiv. Even if they try something in the direction of Kyiv, it will be a demonstration. Although I expect some difficulties. There will be pressure - they will try to move forward wherever they can. We will move the contact lines and units, and deploy reserves. We will practice with artillery and FPV drones. We will destroy them by all means," the commander added.

