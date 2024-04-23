Death of mobilised man in Zakarpattia: Prosecutor General’s Office has initiated proceedings
Criminal proceedings have been initiated over the death of a mobilised man in Zakarpattia.
This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.
"The Transcarpathian Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region has registered a criminal proceeding over the death of a mobilised soldier on the way to a training centre in the Transcarpathian region. The incident occurred on 23 April in Lviv region. The preliminary legal classification is abuse of power or authority by a military official (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.
The causes of the man's death and the circumstances that could have led to it are currently being established.
In Zakarpattia, a man liable for military service suffered an epileptic seizure and died on the way to a training centre.
The Ombudsman's Office has opened an investigation into the death of a man liable for military service on his way to a training centre in Zakarpattia.
