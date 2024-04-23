Russians will have to fight for years to capture Kharkiv. It is easier for them to abandon their plans, - National Guard Commander Pivnenko

The Russian occupiers may try to go on the offensive to capture Kharkiv. But they won’t succeed because it would require a lot of resources. It is easier for them to change the Russian leadership and abandon their plans.

The commander of the National Guard, Oleksandr Pivnenko, said this in an interview with LIGA.net, Censor.NET reports.

"To capture Kharkiv, they need to fight for years. Remember how long Bakhmut and Avdiivka were held. It's easier for Russians to change the Russian leadership and abandon their plans than to take the city with thousands more of their soldiers," he said.

Pivnenko noted that Russian troops have a classic behaviour during large-scale operations: they choose two or three directions to divert attention, and one is the main one.

Their attempts to attack in this direction, if they take place, will not bring anything to the occupiers.

"However, this story will be difficult for Kharkiv because there will be constant attempts to destroy critical and civilian infrastructure," added the National Guard commander.