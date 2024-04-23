Enemy launched rockets in direction of Poltava. Explosion was heard in city (updated)

Russian troops launched missiles in the direction of Poltava. An air alert has been declared in the region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

"A missile is in the Sumy region! Heading for Poltava region," the statement said.

"Another missile in the same direction," the press centre added.

"The sound of an explosion was heard in Poltava," Suspilne TV reported.

