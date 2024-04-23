Situation on frontline in Ukraine directly depends on Western assistance, - Lithuanian President Nausėda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda called on Europe to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence.

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation on the battlefield in Ukraine directly depends on the support of the West.

We cannot continue to do too little too late and expect great results. Air defence is what Ukraine needs now! Europe can provide it. There is no time to waste. Let's do it!" - said the Lithuanian leader.

