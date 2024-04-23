Ukraine and NATO agree on work plan for May 2024 before Washington summit - Ministry of Defence

At a meeting held in Poland, representatives of Ukraine and NATO agreed on a work plan for May 2024 to intensify proposals for the Alliance’s Washington Summit in July.

This is reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The agreed plan of the NATO-Ukraine Centre (JATEC) includes:

development of a concept for final approval before the Summit;

final approval of the JATEC structure;

draft financial costs after JATEC becomes fully operational;

submission of proposals for human resources to support JATEC functions;

developing proposals for communication and information exchange.



"The results of the meeting in Poland are another step towards the establishment of the Centre as an institution aimed at strengthening Ukraine's cooperation with the Alliance. Interoperability, institutional development, and studying the experience of war are our common tasks," said Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Stanislav Haider.

Read more: Umierov discusses strengthening air defense and providing Ukraine with missiles with Pentagon chief Austin

The decision to launch the JATEC (NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre) was made in February this year following a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defence ministers.

The Centre will be the first joint institution in the history of Ukraine's relations with the Alliance.

The Ministry of Defence press service noted that at the last meeting in Poland, the parties also considered a Lessons Learned pilot project under the auspices of NATO, which is due to start in May.

"The purpose of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Centre is to build the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, analyse the experience of the Russian-Ukrainian war, develop education and training, and achieve interoperability between Ukraine and NATO," the ministry added.