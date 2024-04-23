Cabinet dismissed Deputy Defense Minister Polovenko, who was responsible for logistics

On April 23, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Defense Minister Vitalii Polovenko from his post.

This was announced by the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Vitalii Mykolaiovych Polovenko from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine," Melnychuk wrote on his Telegram channel.

Polovenko was appointed to the post of deputy minister on December 1, 2023, and was reported to be responsible for logistics.

Read more: Personnel changes in government have been postponed until May. Chernyshov is now on list of rotations