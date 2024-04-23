China rejects US accusations of supporting Russian military-industrial complex and insists on legitimacy of trade with Russia

China rejects accusations of supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, insists that trade with Russia is legal and claims that the government maintains effective control over the export of military and dual-use goods.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Commenting on statements by US officials about Beijing's large-scale assistance to Moscow in rebuilding its military-industrial base, Wang stressed that China's position on the Ukrainian issue is "fair and objective" and that his country is "actively working" on negotiations for peace and a political settlement.

"The Chinese government exercises proper supervision over the export of dual-use goods in accordance with applicable laws and regulations," the diplomat said.

Read more: At meeting with Xi Jinping, Scholz asks China to promote "just peace" in Ukraine

He added that China is neither the creator of the "Ukrainian crisis" nor a party to it, and is not looking for selfish gain and "will definitely not agree to be a scapegoat".

"Let me reiterate that China's right to normal trade and economic exchanges with Russia and other countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit should not be hindered or violated," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

According to Wang, the only right way to resolve the "conflict" is to "take into account the legitimate security interests of all parties" and create a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture through dialogue and negotiations.