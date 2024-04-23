ENG
Sunak: Price of failure to support Ukraine will be much higher than price of rebuffing Putin

Supporting Ukraine in the long term is a priority for the UK government.

This was stated by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"The price of failing to support Ukraine now will be much higher than the price of repelling Putin. Because only if he is defeated will he and other opponents be deterred," Sunak said.

He stressed that this is why the UK, whose history of standing up to dictators is an integral part of the national consciousness, has joined with its allies to support Ukraine from the very beginning.

"In a world of growing threats, we must show our enemies that we are resolute and determined, that their attempts to destabilise our world or redraw its borders by force will fail, and that together with our friends and allies we will be at the forefront of defending the free and democratic world," Sunak said.

