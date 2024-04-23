AFU General Staff: 60 combat engagements were recorded over last day, enemy attacks in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions mostly

The 790th day of Russia’s large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. During the day, 60 combat engagements were recorded.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 60 air strikes, fired 46 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. More than 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Kliusy and Hremiach in the Chernihiv region; Velyka Berizka, Prohres, Vilna Sloboda, Ulanove, Popivka, Stukalivka, Pavlivka, Obody, Novomykolaivka, Myropilske, Stepok and Pokrovka in the Sumy region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked our positions once near Berestove in the Kharkiv region. He conducted an air strike near Ivanivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Hrekivka in the Luhansk region; Terny and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy conducted an air strike in the area of Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar attacks, including Makiivka, Nevske in the Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Novyi, Spirne, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of Pivnichne in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 14 attacks near Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove, Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to force our units out of their positions. The enemy also launched air strikes near the towns of Semenivka, Selydove, and Karlivka in the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, and Umanske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 17 times. The enemy launched air strikes near the towns of Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka and Pobieda in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

Hostilities in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders twice near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Chervone, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, and Piatikhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, with the support of aviation, he made one unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Kizomys in the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 15 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. Missile troops struck 1 UAV ground control station, 1 area of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 1 area of concentration of personnel, 1 air defense system and 1 other important enemy object.