Provision of consular services is temporarily restricted and will be resumed in accordance with changes in legislation on military registration - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has explained the reasons for the temporary restrictions on accepting new applications for consular services.

"Recently, the Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilisation and Military Registration" was adopted and signed, which will come into force on 18 May 2024.

The work of the Ukrainian consular service is regulated by a large number of bylaws, which, after the adoption of the draft law, need to be updated to bring them in line with its requirements. In addition, these circumstances have created the need to make technical changes to the algorithms of the MFA's information and communication systems used to perform the relevant consular functions," the Ministry explained.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasises that the suspension of acceptance of new applications for consular services from 23 April is temporary. All applications for consular services submitted before this date will be considered and processed by consular offices in full.

As explained in the ministry, the mechanism for updating and verifying military registration data for men aged 18-60 who are temporarily abroad is currently being agreed upon by the relevant government agencies. "As soon as this interagency work is completed, diplomatic missions and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will publish additional detailed explanations," the Foreign Ministry said.

Temporary restrictions do not apply to the provision of consular assistance in case of emergencies with Ukrainian citizens abroad. If any Ukrainian citizen gets into an emergency situation abroad (road accident, detention, natural disasters, etc.), the consular officers will provide the necessary consular assistance in full within the framework of the law.

