Defense Forces shoot down Russian Orlan-10 over Dnipropetrovsk region - RMA

A reconnaissance drone of the Russian army was shot down over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Another drone, an Orlan-10, has been landed," he wrote.

Lysak noted that the defenders shot down an enemy "bird" that was circling in the Dniprovskyi district.

