Borrell: 90% of proceeds from frozen Russian assets should be used for weapons for Ukraine

Proceeds from Russian assets should be directed 90% to the European Peace Fund for the purchase of weapons and ammunition for Ukraine, and 10% of these proceeds should finance Ukraine’s reconstruction programs.

This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We can use these revenues and allocate them, 90% to the European Peace Fund and another 10% to the EU budget. This initiative concerns only the use of revenues generated by frozen Russian assets. It is not about the assets themselves, not about the principal amountitself, but about the proceeds from such principal amount. Probably, over time, other measures can be taken that will be justified from a legal point of view," Borrell said.

He recalled that the assets of the Russian Central Bank, which were blocked in the EU after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, are now managed by Central Securities Depositories and generate extraordinary profits through accrued interest. The EU countries have agreed on a step-by-step path for the use of these extraordinary profits, which are estimated to be worth about 3 billion euros per year. To use them in Ukraine's interests, the High Representative said, EU countries had to look for innovative legal approaches.

The first step, which the European Council agreed on in February, instructed CSDs to keep these additional revenues in separate accounts, record them and calculate them separately, as these revenues do not belong to Russia's sovereign assets.

The EU is now taking a second step. At the suggestion of the EU High Representative, member states should agree to allocate 90% of these emergency funds to the urgent defense needs of Ukraine, to support it through the European Peace Fund.

"I want to emphasize: Ukraine urgently needs weapons and ammunition to defend itself and to protect its people from Russian aggression, from Russian missiles, drones, guided bombs and constant attacks. From the beginning, we envisioned using these proceeds to support the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine. But I believe that before we think about rebuilding, we must first think about how to avoid destruction," Borrell said.

He noted that in the Donetsk region, which is partially occupied, Russian troops are wiping out entire cities during their offensive, and more than 100,000 residential buildings have been destroyed in Ukraine so far. Directing 90% of the proceeds from Russian assets to weapons and ammunition for Ukraine will help prevent its further destruction by the Russian invaders.

"This proposal is coming from the European Commission and from me. This decision has to be approved by the EU Council, and then it can be applied. The EU Council is discussing it right now. I hope it will be a quick discussion. We need these resources to continue to support Ukraine at a crucial time," the EU High Representative emphasized.