U.S. Senate voted for shortened procedure for consideration of legislative aid package for Ukraine

The U.S. Senate has supported Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s motion to "close debate", which allows for the adoption of a legislative aid package for Ukraine under a shortened procedure.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

Earlier, far-right Republican Mike Lee, who opposed aid to Ukraine, introduced an amendment that was supposed to block Democratic leader Chuck Schumer's efforts to consider H.R. 815 without amendments.

However, his initiative was supported by only 46 lawmakers out of the 100-member House, and it failed to pass.

The senators then voted to end debate on H.R. 815. According to the procedure, at least 60 votes were required to adopt this provision. Thus, 80 lawmakers supported the end of the debate, and only 19 opposed it.

This paved the way for the draft law with external assistance to be put to a general vote under a simplified procedure, which is expected to take place later that day.

