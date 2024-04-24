Occupiers hit residential complex in Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, gas pipeline was cut off, there were casualties

After half past one in the morning, explosions occurred in Kharkiv during an air alert.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"Two S-300 missiles that exploded near a residential multi-storey building. A lot of broken windows. We will inspect the roofs. Several houses were damaged. We will restore gas supply in the morning. Recently, there has been chaotic shelling of Kharkiv, mostly in residential areas of the city," Terekhov said.

According to the spokesman for the Kharkiv regional prosecutor 's office, Dmytro Chubenko, the Russians fired two S-300 missiles.

The strike damaged the facades of three multi-storey residential buildings. About 30 cars were damaged. At least two people were injured by glass shards.

