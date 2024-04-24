US President Biden promises to sign bill on aid to Ukraine on 24 April

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the Senate’s passage of the Ukraine aid bill, Israel and Taiwan and promised to sign it into law on Wednesday, 24 April.

According to Censor.NET, this is announced in a statement by the White House.

Tonight, a bipartisan majority in the Senate joined the House of Representatives to answer the call of history at this critical juncture... I will sign this bill and address the American people as soon as it reaches my desk tomorrow so that we can begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week," Biden said in a statement.

"This is urgent: for Ukraine, which faces unrelenting bombardment from Russia; for Israel, which has just faced unprecedented attacks from Iran; for refugees and those affected by conflicts and natural disasters around the world, including in Gaza, Sudan and Haiti; and for our partners who seek security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," the US President said.

He also thanked Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and all bipartisan lawmakers in the Senate who voted in favour of the bill.

"This crucial legislation will make our country and the world safer as we support our friends who are defending themselves against terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin," Biden said.

