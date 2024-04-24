Ukrainian Armed Forces record 101 combat engagements in frontline over last day, 21 enemy attacks were repelled in Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors, 24 - in Novopavlivka sector - General Staff
The enemy is trying to advance in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Orikhivsk directions. In the Kherson region, the enemy has not abandoned its intention to push our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Shelling of Ukraine
In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 77 air strikes, fired about 76 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.
Over the past 24 hours, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Hremyach in Chernihiv region; Kupyansk, Hlushkivka, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Ivanivka, Pivnichne, Ocheretyne, New-York, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Semenivka, Selydove, Karlivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Staromaiorske, Urozhaine, Krasnohorivka and Pobeda in Donetsk region and Krynky in Kherson region.
More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.
Situation in the North
The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains unchanged.
In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts subversive activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border.
Hostilities in the East
In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked our positions 5 times near Berestove, Kharkiv region.
In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 19 attacks near Hrekivka and Nevske in Luhansk region and Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk region.
In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhniokamianske, Novyi, Spirne, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation.
In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to force our units out of their positions.
In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops 24 times.
The situation in the South
In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.
In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to force our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, during the day, with the support of aviation, he launched three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky, Kherson region.
Strikes against the enemy
Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.
Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 17 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system.
The missile troops struck 1 UAV ground control station, 1 area of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 2 areas of concentration of personnel, 1 air defence facility and 3 other important enemy targets.
