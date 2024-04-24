ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10254 visitors online
News
6 391 22

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 461,940 people (+880 per day), 7,242 tanks, 11,808 artillery systems, 13,928 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

рф,техніка,знищення

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 461,940 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.04.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 461,940 (+880) people,

tanks‒ 7242 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 13928 (+12) units,

artillery systems – 11,808 (+43) units,

MLRS – 1048 (+2) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 771 (+2) units,

aircraft - 348 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 9439 (+32),

cruise missiles ‒ 2117 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 15,892 (+47) units,

special equipment ‒ 1944 (+8)

Watch more: Defense Forces destroy Russian Tulip mortar launcher in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Втрати РФ

Author: 

Russian Army (8824) Armed Forces HQ (3955) liquidation (2305) elimination (4903)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 