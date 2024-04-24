The US aid package will be delivered to Ukraine within days. Allies will help with logistics - Pentagon

The United States, together with its allies and partners, has created a powerful logistics network. It will allow to deliver the next package of defence assistance to Ukraine within days. Work is already underway in certain areas.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Thanks to organisations such as the Security Assistance Group in Ukraine, as well as our efforts with international allies and partners, we have created a very strong logistics network to ensure the delivery of aid to Ukraine," Ryder said.

He confirmed that efforts are currently being made in certain areas to ensure that defence aid is delivered to Ukraine faster.

"We're going to do everything we can to move forward, to leverage our strong logistics network, to leverage the relationships we've built with our international allies and partners to get the aid there quickly," Ryder said.

He also confirmed that, according to Pentagon estimates, it would be possible to get aid to Ukraine "within days".

