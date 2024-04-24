Russian army is transferring military equipment through occupied Mariupol to north of Donetsk region - Andriushchenko

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the active movement of military equipment of the Russian occupiers was recorded. Russia transfers it to the north of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Mariupol mayor's advisor Petro Andryushchenko,Censor.NET reports.

"We continue to record active traffic in the north of Donetsk region through Mariupol. Active from Novoazovsk yesterday," he noted.

In addition, the Russian occupiers have slowed down their movement from the Berdiansk direction.

"We'll see how systematic it will be," said the city mayor's advisor.

"After the "cotton", it was expected that there was an active internal movement of warehouses. A direct testimony of the security assessment by the Russians. A real assessment," Andryushchenko added.