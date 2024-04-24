Ruscists launched missile attack on Odesa in morning: Woman was injured, houses were damaged
In the morning, Russian occupation forces attacked Odesa, the invaders launched a missile attack. A woman was injured as a result of the shelling.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.
The enemy attacked the town at 7 a.m. One 43-year-old woman is currently known to have been injured. She was taken to hospital in moderate condition.
About 30 houses were damaged by the shock wave: windows and glass were smashed, and ceilings in some houses collapsed.
