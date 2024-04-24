Ocheretine has turned into solid ruins, city itself has a very difficult humanitarian situation - the police

Due to constant shelling, the humanitarian situation is difficult in Ocheretyne of the Donetsk region, the Russians are hitting with all possible types of weapons.

As Censor.NET informs, Pavlo Diachenko, acting head of the communications department of the Donetsk region police, announced this on the air of Hromadske Radio.

"Solid ruins, everything is on fire, high-rise buildings are destroyed to their foundations, and the private sector is very badly broken. The humanitarian situation is difficult, which is caused by constant shelling. The shelling does not stop, the Russians are hitting with everything they can, with different calibers, mortars, anti-aircraft guns.

Last Saturday, the crew of the "White Angels" carried out the evacuation of an injured man. Here you need to do everything very quickly. It's just pure horror. As soon as they provided help, they began to carry them to the car, the artillery arrived, shelling was going through the settlement from the left, from the right, the shelling was simply unbelievable," said the police representative.

According to him, there are no conditions to put out fires after shelling, because in such a situation it is impossible to drive the equipment so that the specialists of the State Emergency Service arrive in one or two units and provide assistance.

"Even an evacuation is carried out there in a matter of minutes, when the guys came up, they wrapped up the man's leg, there a fragment of a projectile pierced his leg, they were already taking it 20 meters away from them to the neighboring building, which is a private sector, an artillery flight came, everything flew windows, the roof , debris," says Diachenko.