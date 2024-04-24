Washington did not forbid Ukraine to strike Russian refineries with its own weapons - Ambassador Markarova

Ukraine has not received any official communications from the United States asking it to stop striking oil refineries in Russia with its weapons.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said this in an interview with "European Pravda", Censor.NET reports.

"There has been no official statement from the US that we cannot do this," she said, answering a question about Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin's statement.

At the same time, Markarova recalled that the US has opposed the use of US weapons outside Ukraine.

Read more: Attacks on Russian refineries could affect global energy markets. Ukraine is better off focusing on military goals - Austin

"We simply have restrictions from our partners who would not want their weapons to be used outside Ukraine. But throughout Ukraine, including Crimea and all other occupied territories, we must destroy both logistics hubs and the aggressor's troops," she explained.

"As an ambassador, I tell you that no restrictions have ever been passed through me on what we do directly with our own weapons," the diplomat added.

Read more: Ukraine did not use foreign weapons during attacks on targets in Tatarstan - DIU