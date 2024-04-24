Denmark to provide Ukraine with over €420 million for reconstruction and energy

Ukraine and Denmark signed a memorandum on long-term cooperation and reconstruction of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Censor.NET reports.

The document stipulates that the Danish government will allocate about €40 million to support the private sector involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

EUR 380 million will be used to support critical infrastructure using renewable energy.

The money will go to the Danish Export Investment Fund, which is part of the Danish-Ukrainian Fund. Its task is to reduce financial risks for companies involved in rebuilding Ukraine. Part of the money will help strengthen Ukraine's energy system, which has been affected by missile and drone attacks by Russian forces.

The document also provides for the facilitation of meetings between businesses from both countries and the strengthening of cooperation in shipbuilding, development and reconstruction of seaport infrastructure.

Special attention will be paid to the green transformation of the economy and the implementation of innovative solutions in the field of critical infrastructure, where Denmark has a leading position in the global market.