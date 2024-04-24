Deficit in energy system: Ukraine attracts emergency aid from Europe for third day in row - "Ukrenergo"

Throughout the day, there is a shortage of electricity in the power system. Due to the damage caused by the Russian missile strikes, the power plants cannot produce enough electricity to cover all the needs of consumers.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by "Ukrenergo".

Due to technological reasons, hostilities, and bad weather, blackouts were recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, and Kharkiv regions.

In Odesa, as a result of the morning attack, part of the equipment of the local regional energy company was damaged. A part of consumers in one of the districts of Odesa was cut off. Repair work is ongoing, energy workers are doing their best to restore the light by the end of the day.

Due to bad weather, 23 settlements in the Khmelnytsky region were cut off this morning.

For other reasons, 400 settlements were cut off this morning.

Due to hostilities, there are power outages in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.