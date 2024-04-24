ENG
Law on mobilisation: What changes will take place from 18 May. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ministry of Defence explained the main changes to the Law on Mobilisation, which was previously adopted by the Verkhovna Rada and signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry's website.

The law will come into force on 18 May.

Основні зміни у законі про мобілізацію
Read more: Provision of consular services is temporarily restricted and will be resumed in accordance with changes in legislation on military registration - MFA

