Sapper, rifleman, UAV operator: 405th Separate Rifle Battalion of 32nd SMB recruits soldiers. LIST OF SPECIALTIES
The 405th Separate Rifle Battalion of the 32nd Brigade is looking for soldiers of various specialties.
Semen Salatenko, the commander of the 516th separate battalion of the 1st separate brigade of the Ivan Bohun Special Forces, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, the 405th separate rifle battalion of the 32nd SMB needs:
- Chief Accountant;
- Radiotelephone operator;
- Rifleman-assistant to a grenade launcher;
- Rifleman-orderly;
- Grenade launcher;
- Rifleman-operator;
- Rifleman
- Machine gunner;
- Driver;
- Operator;
- Driver-radiotelephone operator;
- Firing pointer;
- Crewman;
- Anti-aircraft gunner;
- Sapper;
- Cook;
- Electrician - diesel engineer;
- Sanitary attendant;
- UAV operator.
"If you have no experience, we will TEACH you! If you are willing to join our battalion and help defend our country, please contact us at 0950067409 - Elina," added Salatenko.
