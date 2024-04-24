ENG
US Ambassador Brink on adoption of bill by Senate: Thank you for vital security and other assistance to Ukraine

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reacted to the US Senate’s adoption of the aid bill.

"Thank you to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and a bipartisan group of senators for passing a supplemental funding bill for Ukraine, which will receive $60.8 billion in vital security and other assistance," Brink said.

It will be recalled that on Tuesday, April 23, the upper house of the US Congress adopted a draft law that provides for assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, as well as a response to other challenges to US national security.

