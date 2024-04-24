Ukraine’s accession to EU may require increase in EU budget by 20% - European Commissioner Hahn

EU Commissioner for Budget Affairs Johannes Hahn said that Ukraine’s accession to the EU may require a 20% increase in the EU budget.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Oldenburger Onlinezeitung.

"It sounds gigantic, but it corresponds to only 0.2% of the European economic output, and it is certainly feasible. It is a worthy investment because Ukraine has a huge economic potential," he noted.

According to Hahn, a 20% budget increase means an extra €200 billion over the EU's seven-year budget period, as it is today.

Read more: Zelenskyy: June is right time to start negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU

"The financial side of the issue worries me the least. A more serious problem is preparation in the EU: how do we make decisions, how do we ensure the rule of law? How can we unite the large agricultural sector of Ukraine with our agriculture?" he emphasized.

He also noted that the European Union needs institutional reforms that do not depend on the accession of Ukraine and the countries of the Western Balkans, in particular, decision-making by majority vote instead of unanimity in foreign policy.

Read more: Slovakia wants Ukraine to join EU as soon as possible. We will not create obstacles - Fico

The European Commissioner added that he does not expect Ukraine to join the EU quickly. Entry to 2028 - the start of the next seven-year financial program - is "unrealistic".

Hahn added that it is impossible to predict when Ukraine will be ready for accession.

"Joining in conditions of war is unthinkable. First of all, Ukraine is fighting for survival. All countries joining the EU must fulfill the demands of reforms," he concluded.

Read more: U.S. should support Ukraine until it becomes member of EU and NATO - Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Cardin