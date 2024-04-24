European Commission has allocated another tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in amount of €1.5 billion - von der Leyen

The European Commission has allocated EUR 1.5 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

This was announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, we are allocating an additional €1.5 billion as part of the €50 billion for Ukraine. This is vital to keep Ukraine's state and services working while it fights back against the aggressor. Europe remains united and determined," she said.

