ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9707 visitors online
News
388 1

European Commission has allocated another tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in amount of €1.5 billion - von der Leyen

фон,урсула,ляєн,дєр

The European Commission has allocated EUR 1.5 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

This was announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, we are allocating an additional €1.5 billion as part of the €50 billion for Ukraine. This is vital to keep Ukraine's state and services working while it fights back against the aggressor. Europe remains united and determined," she said.

Read more: Russia’s attempts to destroy Ukraine’s energy sector will fail - von der Leyen

Author: 

EC (310) bailout (58) Ursula von der Leyen (241)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 