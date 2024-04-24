Series of explosions rang out in Mariupol at night: defense forces struck bases of occupiers

On the night of April 24, at least 10 explosions rang out in occupied Mariupol.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Mariupol City Council.

"Around one o'clock in the morning, at least 10 explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Mariupol," the report said.

It is noted that the explosions were heard on the outskirts of the city. Russian military bases located there were probably fired upon.

"Local information sources note that aerial targets were shot down by air defense systems. There is currently no information on whether any objects were hit," the City Council said.

