Putin’s victory will not only destroy Ukrainian nation, but also change future of Europe. Support for Ukraine must be increased, - von der Leyen

Russia poses an existential threat to the existence of not only Ukraine, but the entire EU. The Ukrainian people pay the highest price for the security of Europe every day.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Strasbourg at a solemn meeting of the European Parliament dedicated to the largest enlargement of the Union, which took place 20 years ago, on 1 May 2004, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"It is my duty today to convey a very harsh message about the future of our Union. Because what is happening in Ukraine will forever determine our future. We cannot ignore the fact that Russia poses an existential threat not only to Ukraine but also to Europe," von der Leyen said.

"Putin's victory will not only redraw the map, not only destroy the Ukrainian nation, but also change the course of European history. Ukraine is carrying this heavy burden on its shoulders for all of us. And every day it pays the highest price for it," she stressed.

The President of the European Commission believes that there is only one language that Putin understands, and that is the language of war, so it is necessary to provide Ukraine with all possible means of self-defence.

"Putin thought that we would not stand up for Ukraine's democracy and independence. He was wrong. Putin thought that American military support would not pass through the US Congress. He was wrong again. The military assistance from the United States and our assistance from the European Union is an encouragement for all of us to do even more," the European Commission President concluded, which was met with applause.

In addition, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Mecola, said in her speech that Europe has faced unprecedented challenges over the past two decades, but has no right to turn its back on new countries.

"From north to south, from east to west, from the Baltic to the Mediterranean, we were united. And now, a generation later, together with the people of Ukraine, the countries of the Western Balkans, Moldova and Georgia, who look to Europe with the same sense of hope and faith," added Metzola.