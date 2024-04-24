Scholz will continue to look for excuses to provide Taurus to Ukraine - CDU MP Kiesewetter

The US decision to provide Ukraine with longer-range ATAMCS missiles should have increased pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to supply Taurus cruise missiles, but he will continue to look for excuses. The chancellor does not want Ukraine to liberate the occupied Crimea.

This was stated by Bundestag deputy Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU/CSU bloc), Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He reminded that the aid package for Ukraine approved by the US parliament encourages President Joe Biden to provide Kyiv with long-range ATACMS missiles.

According to him, we are talking about 1,000 ballistic missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometres.

"I hope this will increase pressure on Chancellor Scholz to finally deliver the Taurus cruise missiles. Earlier, the chancellor emphasised that he would be guided by the United States when it comes to certain weapons systems. So, now that this has happened, the pressure is growing. I urge Chancellor Scholz to finally deliver the Taurus to Ukraine," said the former Bundeswehr colonel.

At the same time, he expressed concern that the chancellor would continue to refuse to supply the Taurus cruise missiles Ukraine needs.

The MP accused Scholz of saying that the reason for his refusals is that the head of the German government "does not want Ukraine to liberate Crimea".

"The hesitation and blocking cannot be interpreted in any other way," Kiesewetter said.

The Bundestag member also noted that it is the failure to provide aid that, unfortunately, leads to many deaths and injuries in Ukraine.

The largest opposition force in the Bundestag, the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, has been constantly calling on the government and the Chancellor personally to make a decision on the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine and has repeatedly raised the issue for discussion in the session hall. However, each time, the majority voted against it, even though many MPs from the ruling coalition parties personally support the provision of powerful weapons to Kyiv.