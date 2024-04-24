For $3,000, he promised to place mobilised man in rear unit: SBI detains military in Lviv

A serviceman of the territorial department of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Lviv region demanded $3,000 from a mobilised man for assistance in transferring him to a rear unit.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press service of SBI.

"The man was undergoing basic military training in a military unit in Rivne region. He turned to a law enforcement official for advice on further service and assignment to a military unit.

The official assured him that for $3,000 he could arrange with the right people to enlist him in a military unit located in Lviv or Rivne regions. In this way, he said, the mobilised person would be able to avoid being sent to the combat zone," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect after receiving the full amount of the bribe in Lviv.

The military officer was served a notice of suspicion.

