Due to shortage of electricity, consumption for business and industry will be limited from 06:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. today - "Ukrenergo"

Today, on 24 April, from 06:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., controlled power supply restrictions for industrial consumers (power limitation schedules) will be applied.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of NPC "Ukrenergo".

As noted, the power supply to critical infrastructure and defence enterprises will not be limited.

"Restrictions on consumption for businesses and industrial enterprises will be evenly distributed across all regions of Ukraine," the company said.

The need to limit energy supply is a consequence of Russia's massive missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian power plants. Due to the deteriorating weather conditions in Ukraine, electricity consumption has increased significantly. The power grid remains in a capacity deficit.

"We ask all consumers to consume electricity sparingly. And industry and business should use electricity imports and alternative power sources to the maximum extent possible," "Ukrenergo" added.