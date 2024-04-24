My decision not to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles remains unchanged - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is not going to change his decision not to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles.

He said this after talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Berlin on 24 April, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"As for the weapons system, my decision remains unchanged," the chancellor said.

He emphasized that his decision is "very clear" and reminded that NATO countries should not become a party to the conflict.

Read more: Scholz will continue to look for excuses to provide Taurus to Ukraine - CDU MP Kiesewetter

At the same time, the Chancellor assured that Germany would continue to be the largest "donor" of Ukraine in Europe.

He noted that Germany is already providing Ukraine with long-range artillery systems and mentioned in this context MLRS, Gepard, Iris-T and Patriot systems - two of which are already in Ukraine and the third will be delivered soon.

Read more: German opposition: Sunak should increase pressure on Scholz to finally hand over Taurus to Ukraine

He stressed that Ukraine needs air defence systems the most.

"No country provides as much air defence equipment as Germany," Scholz said, and once again called on all heads of state and government to consider the possibility of "massively strengthening" Ukraine's air defence, especially with Patriot systems.

Scholz called the decision of US lawmakers to adopt the aid package for Ukraine "inspiring", showing that Putin miscalculated in hoping that his partners would leave Ukraine to its fate.

"But the US decision does not relieve us in Europe of the task of continuing to strengthen our support so that Ukraine can defend itself against the aggressor," Scholz said.

Read also on Censor.NET: German defence company FFG disrupted the supply of 400 MRAPs to Ukraine - Bild

He noted that Germany and the United Kingdom stand together on the side of Ukraine and are currently providing the most assistance to Ukraine, including joint projects to train Ukrainian soldiers and strengthen Ukraine's military-industrial base.

Sunak, in turn, assured that both countries would remain Ukraine's largest partners in Europe.