New EU tranche will be spent on most important budget expenditures - Scholz

The government will use the new tranche of aid from the EU in the amount of EUR 1.5 billion to cover the most important budget expenditures.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

"This is 1.5 billion euros, which will be used to cover the most important budget expenditures," he wrote in a telegram about the second tranche of funding from the EU under the Ukraine Facility program.

The next tranche of the EU is expected to amount to €1.89 billion. In total, Ukraine is expected to receive €16 billion under the Ukraine Facility program this year.

"We are grateful to Europe for its predictable and rhythmic support. This is a guarantee of our sustainability, successful recovery and creation of economic growth points for the future," the Prime Minister added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the European Commission had allocated 1.5 billion euros of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.