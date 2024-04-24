Umierov: US Senate’s approval of aid to Ukraine will have deterrent effect on all authoritarian regimes

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov comments on the U.S. Senate’s decision on military aid for Ukraine.

he wrote about this on Facebook.

"Today's approval by an overwhelming majority of the US Senate of extremely important aid for Ukraine is a powerful signal of support for Ukraine's struggle for sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is a deterrent effect for all authoritarian regimes and a defense of democracy, human rights and the rule of law as fundamental values in the world," he emphasized.

The Ukrainian minister added that the Senate's decision confirms the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States on the path to restoring a just peace.

Umierov thanked the U.S. Congress for its bipartisan support for Ukraine and strengthening international security.

As a reminder, on Tuesday, April 23, the upper house of the US Congress passed a bill that provides assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, as well as a response to other challenges to US national security.

Last Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a large-scale package of bills providing foreign aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and other national security challenges. The total amount of foreign aid appropriations is $95 billion, including more than $60 billion for Ukraine.