Almost 500 million euros raised by Drone Coalition for Ukraine - Latvian Defense Minister Sprūds

The drone coalition initiated by Latvia has already raised almost 500 million euros for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was announced by Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Denmark and the Netherlands have announced a joint purchase of drones worth 400 million euros.

In addition, Canada is investing €70 million, Lithuania €3 million, and Latvia at least €10 million.

"And this is just the beginning. Active negotiations with other countries of the Drone Coalition are ongoing," Spruds added.

Read more: Results of Drone Coalition meeting: €3 million for FPV drones from Lithuania and 450 UAVs from Canada