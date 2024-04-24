White House to present new aid package within hours or days, it’s matter of logistics - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba hopes that the United States will present a new aid package to Ukraine in the near future.

He said this in an interview with The Guardian, Censor.NET reports.

Kuleba hopes that the White House will present a new weapons package "within a few days, maybe hours" and that its supply to the front for the Ukrainian military is "just a matter of logistics."

Earlier it was reported that US President Biden promised to sign a bill on aid to Ukraine on April 24.

Read more: Washington did not forbid Ukraine to strike Russian refineries with its own weapons - Ambassador Markarova