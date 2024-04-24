1 448 7
White House to present new aid package within hours or days, it’s matter of logistics - Kuleba
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba hopes that the United States will present a new aid package to Ukraine in the near future.
He said this in an interview with The Guardian, Censor.NET reports.
Kuleba hopes that the White House will present a new weapons package "within a few days, maybe hours" and that its supply to the front for the Ukrainian military is "just a matter of logistics."
Earlier it was reported that US President Biden promised to sign a bill on aid to Ukraine on April 24.
