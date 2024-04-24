New US military aid for Ukraine is not enough to defeat Russia - Kuleba

Restoring US military support is not enough to defeat Russia. What will stop the Russian occupiers is a united front of all of Ukraine and all of its partners.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this in an interview with The Guardian, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Ukraine's allies should move from "expressing sympathy and condolences to Ukrainians and promising to help with the reconstruction to preventing the loss of life and destruction of the country."

He noted that the resumption of US military aid after months of delay in Congress would not be enough to defeat Russia.

"No single package can stop the Russians. What will stop the Russians is a united front of all of Ukraine and all of its partners," he emphasized.

Kuleba also called on the West to increase arms production, as Ukraine has done, as Russia currently produces about ten times as many weapons as Kyiv's air defense capabilities.

"When I see what Russia has achieved in building up its defense industrial base in the two years of war, and what the West has achieved, I think something is wrong on the part of the West. The West must realize that the era of peace in Europe is over," the Ukrainian minister added.

