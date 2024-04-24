"State Logistics Operator ordered fuel worth UAH 1.85bn at below-market prices - media

In April, the State Logistics Operator made a new round of fuel purchases from Ukrnafta for UAH 1.85 billion, according to the Prozorro system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Nashi Hroshi.

According to the contracts, the average price of A-95-Euro petrol is UAH 54,600/t excluding VAT, as VAT is not charged on the supply of goods for refuelling or providing transport for the military during martial law. In terms of litres and including VAT, the average price of A-95-Euro would be UAH 48.58 per litre. This is below market levels.

According to the Enkorr website, wholesale prices of A-95 petrol are at UAH 50.19/l, which is 3% more expensive than the DOT ordered. The average price at petrol stations in Ukraine is around 55 UAH/l.

The average price of the State Operator of the Home Front for diesel fuel DP-L-Euro5 was 40,991 UAH/t excluding VAT. In terms of litres and including VAT, the average price for diesel would have been 41.01 UAH/l. Wholesale prices are currently at 45.37 UAH/l, which is 11% more expensive than in the DOT.

As noted, after the law on the return of non-weapons procurement to ProZorro came into force in spring 2023, the MoD prices for all types of fuel fell below wholesale prices by 10-20%.