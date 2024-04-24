Kyiv is not making special preparations for Trump’s return to US presidency - Kuleba

Ukraine is not particularly preparing for the possible return of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this in an interview with The Guardian.

The foreign minister believes that Trump was pressured by Ukraine's sceptics in the US Congress before voting for aid to Ukraine.

The minister noted that Kyiv is not particularly preparing for Trump's second term.

"I don't know what will happen tomorrow, or how the political elites in the US will behave. During Donald Trump's first term as president, we realised that there is always a way out of any crisis... We have had so many things since 2014 that, without exaggeration, we are ready for anything," Kuleba said.

He said that his personal interaction with Trump's team was minimal - "a quick conversation" - but recalled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's invitation to the former US president to visit Kyiv.

