6 kamikaze drones launched by Russians in Nikopol district and shelled three times with artillery: private house and car damaged

Обстріл Нікопольщини

On 24 April, the enemy sent 6 kamikaze drones to Nikopol district. They shelled the area three times with heavy artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"There were 6 attacks by kamikaze drones and 3 by artillery. During the day, Nikopol and the district - Myrovka, Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities - were under enemy attack," Lysak wrote.

A private house, an outbuilding and a car were damaged.

No one was killed or injured.

